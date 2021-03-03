Six additional Eastlink North games postponed: MHL

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is postponing an additional six games in the Eastlink North division due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick.

In a release, the league says Wednesday's contest in Campbellton between the Tigers and Grand Falls Rapids is being pushed back, as is Thursday's home game for Miramichi against Fredericton.

Edmundston's game in Grand Falls on Friday and their home game with Miramichi Saturday, as well as the team's game in Fredericton and Campbellton's game in Grand Falls on Sunday will also be moved.

The MHL says it will make an announcement when the games gave been rescheduled.