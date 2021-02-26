Six month closure of Petitcodiac River causeway to start a month early

The Petitcodiac River causeway between Moncton and Riverview will be closed for six months, starting April 5th.

A release states the closure is required to realign the river channel under the new bridge, as well as to decommission the existing gale structure and construct the approaches and bridge connections.

In 2018, the province partnered with the Town of Riverview on a $1.9M project to add lanes and upgrade the intersection at Route 114-Gunningsville Bridge/Gunningsville boulevard.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says traffic will be diverted to the Gunningsville Bridge while the causeway is closed.

Ottawa is putting up $27M of the $61.6M project total.