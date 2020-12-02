Six new COVID-19 cases reported, 119 active cases remain in N.B.

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say the new cases are an individual in their 50s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, someone under 19 in both Zone 2 and Zone 3, the Saint John and Fredericton Regions, and an individual in their 40s in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region.

There are also two cases reported in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region, where someone in their 50s and another in their 60s tested positive.

Public Health says all cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

There are 119 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

Overall, 127,999 tests have been conducted and include 514 positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths have been attributed to the virus and 388 people have recovered after testing positive.