Six new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Thursday, 111 active cases

Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday.

One of the cases is in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with three in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and two in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

On Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the outbreak in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, that began on October 9th is now officially over after 28 days since the last case was confirmed there.

Public Health also offered some guideance for the holiday season, which includes an advisory against non-essential travel, a reminder that those returning from outside the province or country need to self-isolate for 14-days, and a regulation that children are not permitted to sit on Santa's lap this Christmas.

At a press conference on Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs says he is hopeful the Moncton and Fredericton Regions can return to the Yellow Phase soon, but said the Saint John Region is a bit behind.

He also announced Greg MacCullum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization will lead the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

There are 111 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but no one is being treated for the virus in hospital.

Overall, 129,970 tests have been conducted, resulting in 520 positive cases in the province.

There have been 7 deaths attributed to the virus, and 402 people have recovered after testing positive.

