Six new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Officials say the cases are someone under 19 and someone in their 60s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), someone in their 40s in the Saint John Region (Zone 2) and two people under 19 and someone in their 40s in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4).

As of Thursday, there are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 3 people in hospital, including 2 receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, 143,328 tests have been conducted, resulting in 573 positive cases.

8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 509 people have recovered.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said another round of testing at Parkland in Saint John has revealed another employee who has tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of confirmed cases at the facility to 20.

She added New Brunswick's first COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered this weekend, but we must remain vigilant as it will take between 6 and 9 months to vaccinate the entire province.

Case at Southern Victoria High School

On Wednesday, the Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Southern Victoria High School.

In a letter to families, ASD-W Superintendent David McTimoney said students would learn from home on Thursday and Friday of this week and in-person learning will resume as scheduled on January 4th.

He added Public Health officials would contact any students or staff identified as a close contact of the confirmed case.

Officials say no student-to-student contact has been determined in any school.