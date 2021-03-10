Six people displaced by fire on Acadian Peninsula

Six people are temporarily homeless after a fire damaged a bungalow containing four apartments on the Acadian Peninsula.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze in Rang Saint-Georges was reported Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteers are assisting some of the residents with purchases of winter clothing, food, and temporary lodging.

One tenant is staying with friends for the time being.

Tenants of two apartment couldn't be contacted, but the Red Cross says they'll be offered similar assistance if needed.