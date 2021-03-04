Six recoveries, five new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after six recoveries and five new cases were reported on Thursday.

Officials say the new cases include a travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a case under investigation in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says the active infections break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 5

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 0

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 2

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 22

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 7

There are three people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two in ICU.

Public Health says a recently reported presumptive case of the UK variant in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) has been confirmed by Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory.

Overall, 1,443 infections have been reported in the province, with 28 deaths and 1,378 people who have recovered after testing positive.

All Health Zones remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.