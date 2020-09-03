Slight dip at the pumps in New Brunswick

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) slightly lowered the price of both gasoline and diesel overnight in New Brunswick.

Regular-self serve gasoline is set at a new maximum price of $1.027, which is 0.3 cents cheaper overnight.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel is down one tenth of a cent to $1.005.

Furnace oil is down one tenth of a cent to sit at a maximum price of $0.847/L while propane is up 0.2 cents to a maximum of $0.931/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.