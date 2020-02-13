Slight jump at the pumps in New Brunswick

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the maximum price of both gas and diesel when it reset prices overnight.

A litre of self-serve gas is up 1.2 cents to a new maximum price of $1.15.5/L.

Diesel is up 0.9 cents to a new maximum of $1.24.0/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

Furnace oil is up 0.8 cents, with a litre now costing as much as $1.10.7.

Propane continued its downward trend with an eighth consecutive week of falling prices, with a litre down 1.2 cents to a new maximum price of $0.92.8/L.