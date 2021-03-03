Small Business Recovery Grant program expanded

The Small Business Recovery Grant program is being expanded to include tourism operators and non-essential retail in lockdown zones.

In early February, government introduced a non-repayable grant of up to $5,000 for small businesses in zones in the Orange, Red or Lockdown Level for at least a week between October 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Opportunities NB says tourism operators are now eligible within all zones in the province, while non-essential retail businesses are eligible if they were in a zone that experienced a lockdown.

More details on eligibility can be found in the FAQ section of the Opportunities NB website.