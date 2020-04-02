Small drop at the pumps in N.B. Thursday

Gas and diesel are both slightly cheaper this morning after the Energy and Utilities Board did its weekly price reset overnight.

The board set the maximum cost for a litre of self-serve gasoline at $0.73, down 1.9 cents.

A litre of diesel is down 2.8 cents and can now cost as much as $0.94.4/L.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

Amid market uncertainty due to COVID-19 and the introduction of the provincial carbon tax on Wednesday, gasoline has fallen 47.5 cents in the five weeks from February 27.

Diesel is down 30.2 cents in the same timeframe.

The price of a litre of furnace oil was also lowered slightly to $0.79.2, while propane was up less than a cent to sit at a new maximum of $0.90.3/L.