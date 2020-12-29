Small upticks in COVID-19 infections across provinces in Atlantic Canada

Provinces in Atlantic Canada are reporting small jumps in COVID-19 cases, with Nova Scotia seeing the largest increase.



Nova Scotia public health authorities say 13 new cases have been identified in the province since Christmas Eve.



In a release today, officials say all 13 infections are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada or to previously identified cases.



Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case, affecting a man in his 50s in the Fredericton region.



Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have 33 active infections each, and two people in New Brunswick are in intensive care.



In Newfoundland and Labrador, officials report two new infections, both related to travel outside the province.

