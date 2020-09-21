Smaller-than-usual crowd expected for Throne speech this week

COVID-19 has left little of normal life untouched and Wednesday's speech from the throne will be no exception.



Throne speeches are typically a pageantry of ceremonial grandeur.



But many of the traditional flourishes are being pared back this time around to respect public health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Governor General Julie Payette will still receive a 21-gun salute when she arrives at the Senate building, where she'll deliver the speech on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.



However, once in the Senate chamber, Payette will speak to a much smaller, and somewhat less illustrious, crowd than usual.



No special guests will be allowed in the chamber and the public galleries will be empty, apart from just four reporters who'll be allowed in.



At least 15 of the 105 senators must be in the chamber in order to achieve quorum. But the others are being advised to watch the proceedings on television or on their computers, and the same goes for MPs.