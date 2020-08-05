Smiths Creek man charged with possession of child pornography

The RCMP says a 37-year-old man from Smiths Creek is facing child pornography charges.

A release states the investigation into images of child sexual abuse by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began in February 2020.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Smiths Creek on May 4 and seized several electronic devices.

Police say a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was released from custody on several conditions pending a court appearance at a later date.

RCMP say Ryan Jamie Whitfield Balzer was charged with possession of child pornography on July 31 and is scheduled to appear in court again on October 7.