Snags, successes in Ottawa's efforts to recruit Indigenous public servants: docs

Internal documents reveal dedicated efforts across federal government departments to address barriers faced by Indigenous public servants have had their share of snags and successes.

The documents, which The Canadian Press obtained through the Access to Information Act, show departments and agencies have been trying to attract, retain and promote more Indigenous civil servants, but sometimes bureaucratic red tape gets in the way of good intentions.

For example, departments are inviting more Indigenous elders to take part in government activities, but there have been some challenges in making sure small gifts and financial gestures of gratitude traditionally offered to elders fit within Treasury Board guidelines.

The documents say federal French language requirements are also getting in the way of recruiting and promoting more Indigenous employees to senior ranks.

A 2017 federal workforce study found Indigenous civil servants faced numerous barriers in their workplaces, including discrimination and harassment, limited training or opportunities for advancement, and managers who were culturally insensitive and ill-informed.

The government has taken some steps to address these concerns, including hiring more Indigenous ambassadors and advisers in several departments, but the documents say they need to do more to end racism and harassment against Indigenous civil servants.