SNB Centers in Sussex, Tracadie taking appointments

Service NB

Service New Brunswick (SNB) centers in Sussex and Tracadie are now taking appointments for services that cannot be delivered online or by phone.

A release says for the small number of services that can only be delivered in person, appointments to access the service centers can be booked through Teleservices at 1-888-762-8600 (option #6)

SNB is encouraging people to access services online or through Teleservices for their convenience and the health and safety of customers and SNB employees.

A list of services offered in person at SNB centers can be found online.

