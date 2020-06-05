SNB Centers in Sussex, Tracadie taking appointments

Service New Brunswick (SNB) centers in Sussex and Tracadie are now taking appointments for services that cannot be delivered online or by phone.

A release says for the small number of services that can only be delivered in person, appointments to access the service centers can be booked through Teleservices at 1-888-762-8600 (option #6)

SNB is encouraging people to access services online or through Teleservices for their convenience and the health and safety of customers and SNB employees.

A list of services offered in person at SNB centers can be found online.