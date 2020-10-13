SNB reducing services in Campbellton, Moncton after COVID-19 outbreaks

Service New Brunswick (SNB) is reducing service in the Campbellton (Zone 5) and Moncton (Zone 1) Regions.

SNB says in-car drivers tests in these regions are cancelled, effective immediately, though commercial testing will continue with increased public health precautions.

Zone 5 and Zone 1 were moved back to the "Orange" phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan while the rest of New Brunswick is in the "Yellow" phase.

To discourage travel, SNB says anyone with a commercial test appointment in an Orange area who lives in a Yellow area, and anyone who live in an Orange area with an appointment in a Yellow area, are being contacted to reschedule and relocate appointments if possible.