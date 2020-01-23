SNC-Lavalin drops court challenge over bid for special agreement

Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin has ended its court challenge of the federal prosecution service's decision to deny it a special agreement to avoid criminal proceedings on corruption and fraud charges.

The move, while not entirely surprising in light of a recent settlement of the criminal case, means legal questions about the nature and extent of the prosecution service's authority won't be examined further by the courts.

SNC-Lavalin was swept up in a political storm last February when the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that prime ministerial aides leaned on Jody Wilson-Raybould, attorney general at the time, to ensure there was a deal that would avoid prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet days later and was subsequently ousted from the Liberal caucus.

In 2015, SNC-Lavalin Group and two of its affiliates, SNC-Lavalin Construction and SNC-Lavalin International, were charged with corruption of a foreign public official and fraud stemming from business dealings in Libya.

SNC-Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement, known as a remediation agreement, out of concern the company could be barred from federal contracts for a decade if convicted of criminal charges.