SNC-Lavalin settles Libya charges, pleads guilty to single count of fraud

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. settled criminal charges related to work the company did in Libya Wednesday, with its construction division pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and bringing the company a step closer to ending a long-standing scandal that tarnished its reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government.

Under the deal, it pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud over $5,000, will pay a $280-million penalty and will be subject to a three-year probation order.

``In 2015, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and two of its affiliates, SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., were charged with corruption of a foreign public official and fraud. The remaining charges were stayed against all three defendants as a result of the resolution,'' said the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

The deal also stipulates that SNC-Lavalin will engage an independent monitor who will release regular reports, executive summaries of which will be posted on the company's website, and ``make any changes to its compliance and ethics programs that are identified by the independent monitor and are required.''

The conviction represents a new beginning for the company and removes an enduring element of risk that has contributed to significant financial losses since questionable practices first surfaced in 2012 and prompted the departure of former chief executive Pierre Duhaime.

``I apologize for this past misconduct and welcome the opportunity to move forward,'' said CEO Ian Edwards, in a statement. ``We are beginning an exciting new chapter that is focused on our future growth and further de-risking our business. I want to thank all of our stakeholders, and especially our employees, for their continued dedication and support.''