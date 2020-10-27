Snow Crab fishery: Madawaska, Tobique First Nations invite Ottawa to mediation table

Two Indigenous leaders in New Brunswick are calling on Ottawa to help resolve an on-going saltwater fishing dispute.

The Chiefs of the Madawaska and Tobique First Nations say they were forced to launch court action to get the attention of Canada's fisheries department but are more than willing to talk if the federal government is willing.

Madawaska Chief Patricia Bernard says the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs vowed to settle difference and keep the matter of of court following a meeting in July of 2019, but adds there's been no news since.

Meanwhile, Tobique Chief Ross Perley says the Aboriginal right to engage in the snow crab fishery is still not being recognized.

Perley says reconciliation must be immediate and any consultations must be meaningful, be fulfilled on an annual basis, and include snow crab.

The bands filed a statement of claim in June of 2019 in an effort to assert their rights to fish snow crab in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence after Ottawa failed to recognize their right to fish for a moderate livelihood, as defined by the Marshall decision in 1999.