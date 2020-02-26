Snow headed to New Brunswick on Thursday

Environment Canada has issued Snowfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements for the province as another blast of winter weather heads our way on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for anywhere between 20 and 30 cm of snow to fall beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing into tomorrow night.

The snow is expected to begin falling in the west on Thursday afternoon before spreading eastwards.

The weather agency says the snow will get heavier Thursday night and should taper to flurries on Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns that areas in the south of the province could see the snow mix with or cange to ice pellets for a time on Thursday evening, with the precipitation expected to change to rain along the Fundy Coast on Thursday night.

Motorists should anticipate poor driving conditions due to low visibility and accumulating snow on roads late on Thursday and into Thursday night.

Any cancellations that come into our newsroom will be posted under the Storm Watch section of our website.