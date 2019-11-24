Snow, ice pellets and possible freezing rain for N.B. tonight

Environment Canada says snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are heading to areas of New Brunswick Sunday night.

A Special Weather Statement issued around 5:00 a.m. Sunday says snow will begin over western areas this evening, and continue overnight before letting up on Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say there is still some uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will hit, but it's possible some areas will receive upwards of 15 cm before the snow tapers off to scattered flurries on Monday.

The weather agency says central regions will see a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain tonight and Monday, while some areas could see an extended period of freezing rain tonight.

The following areas are covered by the Special Weather Statement:

- Acadian Peninsula

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region

- Cambellton and Restigouche County

- Edmundston and Madawaska County

- Fredericton and Southern York County

- Grand Falls and Victoria County

- Miramichi and area

- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

- Oromocto and Sunbury County

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Woodstock and Carleton County