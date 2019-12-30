Snow to blanket N.B. to ring in the New Year

Environment Canada says between 10 and 25 centimeters of snow will make travel difficult for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

In a Special Weather Statement updated at 4:45 a.m. Monday, forecasters say a disturbance is expected to develop near Cape Cod early on Tuesday and track slowly northeastward across New Brunswick on Wednesday.

The weather agency says snow is expected to develop Tuesday morning ahead of this system and spread to all of the province by late Tuesday afternoon.

Snow will gradually change to possibly a brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets and then to rain over southern and eastern areas of New Brunswick overnight into Wednesday, but should persist as snow over northwestern sections well into Wednesday.

Environment Canada says between ten and 25 cm of snow should fall, though higher amounts are possible locally, while two to ten millimeters of rain are also expected in southern areas.

The weather agency says the timing and combination of the mixed precipitation will create tricky conditions for travel.

