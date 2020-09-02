Snowbird jets grounded after crash take off from airport in Kamloops, B.C.

A pair of Snowbird jets took off from Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday, more than three months after a fatal crash near the city's airport.



The jets were given approval last week to head to their home base in Moose Jaw, Sask., after being grounded because of the crash on May 17.



Capt. Jennifer Casey, the team's public affairs officer, was killed, while pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall was seriously hurt.



It's believed the plane went down shortly after hitting a bird while taking off from the airport, crashing in a Kamloops neighbourhood.



Lt.-Col. Denis Bandet, the Snowbirds' commanding officer, says the team intends to return to Kamloops next week to get the rest of the planes.



Bandet says the Snowbirds will be forever grateful to the residents of Kamloops for their support during a difficult time.