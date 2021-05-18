Snowbirds announce tour continuation on anniversary of fatal crash in B.C.

The Snowbirds air show flight demonstration team is soon to be in the air again trying to bring hope to Canadians.



The Canadian Forces says the team based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan plans to continue its tour to inspire people during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Snowbirds were participating in Operation Inspiration when there was a fatal crash exactly one year ago.



Captain Jenn Casey, the team's public affairs officer, died when she ejected from a jet she was in near Kamloops, B-C.



The pilot, Captain Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured.



Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Bandet says in a news release yesterday that it would put a smile on Casey's face to-- quote -- ``see how many of you she touched and to see the outpouring of love coming from Canadians all over the country and around the world.''



The Snowbirds are first scheduled to perform in Michigan and Quebec next month.