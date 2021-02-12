Snowbirds in pandemic hot seat with Canada's latest travel rules

The latest rules for travellers arriving in Canada are ruffling feathers among snowbirds wintering south of the border.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week anyone arriving at land crossings must present negative COVID-19 test results starting Monday and those who don't could be fined up to three-thousand dollars.



The Canadian Snowbird Association has criticized an added requirement that air travellers take a second test upon arrival and pay as much as two-thousand dollars to stay in a hotel while awaiting results.



Morley Rubinoff, a semi-retired dental specialist in Toronto, says the prospect of quarantining in a hotel spurred him home from Mexico early.



Rubinoff says he believes the latest travel rules are mainly aimed at preventing short trips by vacationers in February and March, while snowbirds should be recognized as a distinct group.



Valorie Crooks, the Canada research chair in health service geographies, says everyone's had access to the same public health information and snowbirds who flocked south ``did what they felt was allowable.''



Crooks has done research for years with snowbird communities in Florida and Arizona and says they don't think of themselves as vacationers.