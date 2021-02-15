Snowmobile crash claims life of 48-year-old Fredericton man

A snowmobile crash has claimed the life of a 48-year-old Fredericton man.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of a single-snowmobile crash in a wooded area off Upper Stoneridge Road in Zealand last Friday.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

He died at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

