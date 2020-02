Campbellton RCMP are investigating the theft of a snowmobile from Tide Head.

The orange and blue 2017 Yamaha SideWinder Turbo was taken from outside a residence on Stewart Street in the overnight hours of Saturday.

It has the New Brunswick licence plate number XZ6460 and vehicle identification number 4UF8LY103HT000195.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(Submitted/RCMP)