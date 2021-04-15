Snowmobile, trailer stolen in East Bathurst

The Bathurst Police Force is investigating the theft of a snowmobile and trailer earlier this month.

The snowmobile is a 2017 Artic Cat ZR 9000, black and green in colour, with the New Brunswick licence plate TNP 749.

The The trailer is a black 2013 Stealth Ent Titan with the New Brunswick licence plate XZ5466.

The theft in East Bathurst is believed to have occurred between April 3rd and 6th.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.