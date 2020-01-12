Snowmobiler dies after collision in Lower Woodstock

Police say a 49-year-old Sommerville man has died after a collision involving a snowmobile and car on Friday.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a collision between a snowmobile and car on Beardsley Road in Lower Woodstock.

RCMP believe the car was travelling on the Beardsley Road and collided with the snowmobile as it was crossing the road from the trail.

Police say the snowmobiler, who was the only person on the snowmobile, died at the scene.

Neither occupant of the car was injured.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.