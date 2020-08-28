Societe des Jeux de l'Acadie: Fall regionals postponed over uncertainty surrounding COVID-19

The Societe des Jeux de l'Acadie has decided to cancel Fall Regionals due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the challenge of coordinating four provinces combined with a return to class for students, president Yves Arseneault says his group wants to see how the situation develops.

He says disciplines slated the fall could still take place in the spring.

Arseneault adds pushing back the date for Spring Regionals is being considered in an effort to give more flexibility to regions and participants.