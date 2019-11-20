Societe des Jeux de l'Acadie having difficult time nailing down host community for June 2021

They do say 'better late than never'.

The Societe des Jeux de l'Acadie is hoping to announce in January which community will host the 42nd edition of the sporting and cultural event, scheduled to take place in June of 2021.

The host community is typically announced around 30-months in advance, however the committee is having a difficult time to find one.

A committee has been formed to help speed up the process and society president Yves Arseneault tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that talks have been ongoing with several municipalities.

The group isn't saying which communities are involved in the talks, but Arseneault says negotiations are going well and that the games will be held as usual despite the delay.

