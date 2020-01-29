Solemn events to mark third anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Events are being held today in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that claimed six lives.

Organizers from the citizens group ``We remember January 29'' say an open house will be held at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre followed by a community dinner at an area church.

Six men were killed and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside the mosque in the provincial capital on Jan. 29, 2017.

The group organizing today's events is urging Quebec City residents to participate in large numbers, calling the grim occasion a chance to come together and affirm a desire to build an open and inclusive community.

Premier Francois Legault and Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume are scheduled to attend the community dinner.

The man convicted of the crimes, Alexandre Bissonnette, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 40 years, a sentence that was the subject of appeals by both the Crown and defence during a hearing on Monday.