Some parents encounter 'glitches' registering for NB's educational laptop subsidy

Some parents in New Brunswick have been having a tough time registering for the province's educational computer subsidy program.

Students are required to have their own electronic device for on-line learning when school resumes in the fall and the province launched a subsidy program to help lighten the financial burden on low and middle income families.

Radio-Canada reports some of the 3,000 New Brunswickers who tried to register for the subsidy encountered 'glitches' and also encountered problems while trying to call the program's toll free number.

The province's education department says it received a higher volume of calls than expected and that it's in the process of hiring more staff to meet the demand.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says parents who are unable to register can e-mail his department, adding nobody will be penalized for calling late or children not having their device by the beginning of the school term.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)