Some Place-des-Jeunes staff self-isolating after coming into contact with positive COVID-19 case

A school in Bathurst says some of its staff members are self-isolating after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post Wednesday, Place des Jeunes says it's working with Public Health to identify any students who may have come into contact with the virus.

The school says health officials will contact parents of students who may have come into contact with the confirmed case to let them know whether they're required to self-isolate.

It says those not contacted by Public Health can still attend school.

The school didn't say how many staff members are self-isolating.

A similar message published on Carrefour Etudiant's Facebook page says the exposure to the virus did not occur at the school.