Some religious services moving online amid COVID-19

Canadian clergy are moving services online to support their congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen governments restrict gatherings.

Pastor Mike Miller says 2,000 people viewed last week's service streamed online from Nova Church in Halifax, with some watching from other provinces and countries.

Miller says his church had been planning to stream services by video for a while and decided to move online in light of the pandemic.

Some rural churches have struggled with online connectivity, and religious leaders have spent the week calling community members who are isolated or otherwise affected by the pandemic.

Digital prayer is not considered appropriate in the Orthodox Jewish faith, but Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt has started video-conferencing Torah studies as an alternative.

There are challenges ahead planning for major, community-based religious events like Ramadan, Passover and Holy Week, but leaders say they're focused on everyone's health.