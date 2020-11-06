Some restrictions loosened at Restigouche Region health facilities

With the Zone 5, Restigouche Region transitioning back to the Yellow Phase of recovery, the Vitalite Health Networking is loosening some restrictions at its facilities.

The network says ambulatory services and elective surgeries will gradually increase at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Beginning Friday, visits to most units is permitted between 2pm and 8pm, with each patient allowed one visitor at a time. Visitors needing assistance must notify the nursing unit.

Visitors must be at least 12 years of age.

Pets are not permitted.

Patients with COVID-19, or who are suspected of having the virus and are in isolation, are not permitted visitors.

In an effort to limit the number of visitors to the unit, visits to Long-Term Care are by appointment only.

The network says visiting hours for Mother-Child Services may be adjusted for those patients.

The network says visits to patients in Intensive Care units will be limited to family members.

Only one visitor is permitted at a time and then length of visit will be based on the patient's condition and activity level on the unit.

Palliative care patients are allowed two visitors, along with an addition visitor for pastoral or spiritual care.

The network says visiting hours may be adjusted for end-of-life patients.

