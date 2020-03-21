Some SNB centres to reopen for essential services on Monday

Service New Brunswick (SNB) says a limited number of its locations will reopen on Monday March 23 for essential services only.

The province is urging customers to go online as a first option, and to only visit a centre if it is absolutely necessary.

A release says the number of customers allowed into the centres at one time will be restricted and customers are expected to use social distancing from other customers and staff.

Cash will not be accepted during this time.

The government says all licences, registrations, certificates and permits issued by the Province of New Brunswick (drivers' licences, motor-vehicle inspections and vehicle registrations) that were valid as of March 16 will remain so until May 31.

This extension does not apply to those suspended by a court or other authority under an act of the provincial government.

SNB says it is continuing to work on a plan to safely open more centres in the coming weeks, with customers encouraged to check what services can be conducted online.

The centres that will reopen on Monday are:

- Campbellton

- Bathurst

- Miramichi

- Moncton

- Saint John

- St. Stephen

- Woodstock

- Fredericton

- Edmundston

The essential services that will be available are:

- motor vehicle transfers;

- road test for class 1/3/4 licences only;

- International Fuel Tax Agreement Decal applications;

- Medicare Application for Registration, replacement cards or renewals;

- Family Support payments;

- Request for Divorce certificate;

- fine payments after court date/due date;

- IRP transactions (International Registration Plan)

- transit markers;

- Restoration of Driving Privileges application;

- rent payments (only those ordered to be paid at Service New Brunswick by the Residential Tenancies Tribunal);

- vital statistics: marriage licences (only for marriages scheduled up until April 30, 2020);

- housing loan and rental payments (Social Development); and

- damage deposit payments (Social Development).

Services not available at the centres because they can either be done online or are not considered an essential service include:

- fine payments (before court/due date);

- water/sewer payments;

- property tax payments;

- driver abstracts;

- motor vehicle renewals (can be completed online and by phone);

- parking placards

- lottery permits/licences;

- written driver tests;

- driver road tests (tests available for commercial licences only);

- technical inspections (can be done online);

- security deposit payment;

- birth, death, marriage certificate applications (can be done online);

The hours of operation for the centres that will open will be Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with no hours on Saturdays.