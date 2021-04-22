Special ballots for municipal elections now available
Elections New Brunswick says anyone wishing to vote in the May 10 municipal elections before advanced polls and Election Day can now do so.
A release states Special Ballots are available at municipal returning offices across the province, with the exception of the Edmundston satellite office, which remains closed due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth says requests of mail-in ballots can now be processed, since printed ballots are now available.
Electors can apply for a vote-by-mail package online or by submitting an application to their local returning office, and all mail-in ballots must be returned to the issuing returning office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.