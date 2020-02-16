Special programming in provincial parks for Family Day

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture invites all New Brunswickers to participate in activities in provincial parks in connection with Family Day on Monday February 17.

A release says Sugarloaf Provincial Park is selling two downhill ski passes for the price of one as part of Campbellton's Appalachian Carnival.

Mount Carelton Provincial Park will offer a guided tour at 10:00 a.m. from the Mount Bailey parking lot, and visitors will be able to cross-country ski, snowshoe and ice fish.

Mactaquac Provincial Park will provide opportunities for skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat bike rentals and sleigh rides.

The province says New Brunswickers can also enjoy one of the province's four alpine ski hills: Centre plein air Mont Farlagne, Poley Mountain and Crabbe Mountain.

Cross-country skiers and snowshoe enthusiasts can explore many paths and even try winter camping in a rustic shelter at Kouchibouguac National Park, and there are more than 18 km of cross-country ski trails and snowshoe trails to explore at Fundy National Park.

New Brunswick is also home to more than 8,000 km of trails for snowmobiles and ATVs, all that are maintained by local clubs that belong to the New Brunswick Snowmobile Federation.