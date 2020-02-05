Special weather statement issued for Chaleur Region

It looks like the Chaleur Region may be in for a mixed bag of weather over the next few days.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says we can expect significant snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain beginning Thursday afternoon.

The department says 15 to 30 cm of snow or more could fall in northern New Brunswick.

It says there will likely be a changeover to ice pellets and freezing rain in the southern part of the province Thursday night before changing back to snow Friday night.

Environment Canada says it's still unclear how far north the changeover to mixed precipitation will occur and that it will affect the amount and location of the heaviest snowfall expected.

Snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning.

