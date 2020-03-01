Spring weight restrictions for roads

Spring weight restrictions for truck traffic come into effect on Monday in southern New Brunswick, and on Monday March 9 in northern areas.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the restrictions will continue until midnight on Sunday May 17 in the south and until midnight Sunday May 24 in the north.

The duration of the restriction period is determined by monitoring weather conditions and tracking thaw progress using sensors located around the province.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver says the weight restrictions ensure road infrastructure does not get damaged during the annual frost and thaw cycle.

The dates are dependent upon weather conditions and are subject to change.

For the purpose of these restrictions, northern New Brunswick includes:

- the area lying within the Counties of Northumberland, Gloucester, Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria;

- the portion of Route 108 within York County;

- the portion of Gordon Vale Road and Holtville Road within York County;

- the portion of Route 123 within Sunbury County and Queens County;

- the portion of Bloomfield Ridge Road between Holtville Road and Route 625; and

- that portion of Route 625 between Gordon Vale Road and Route 8.

More details on the weight restrictions are available here.