Spring Weight Restrictions for roads take effect February 28th, March 7th

Spring weight restrictions for truck traffic take effect in southern New Brunswick at midnight Sunday and in northern areas at midnight March 7th.

The province says the length of the restriction period is determined by tracking the progress of the thaw using sensors located around the province, as well as weather conditions.

District engineers are authorized to close roads to trucks or impose weight restrictions on portions of highways at any time.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the northern areas of New Brunswick are defined as follows:

all areas within the counties of Northumberland, Gloucester, Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria;

the portion of Route 108 within York County;

the portion of Gordon Vale Road and Holtville Road within York County;

the portion of Route 123 within Sunbury County and Queens County;

the portion of Bloomfield Ridge Road between Holtville Road and Route 625; and

the portion of Route 625 between Gordon Vale Road and Route 8.

Seasonal weight limits help protect infrastructure during freeze-thaw cycles.