Spy chief says China is bent on stealing Canadian secrets, silencing critics

The head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warns that China is undermining Canada through its efforts to steal valuable technology and silence critics of Beijing's policies.



In a speech sponsored by the Centre for International Governance Innovation today, CSIS director David Vigneault says all sectors of Canadian society must work together to fend off these threats.



Vigneault says ill-intentioned countries will aim to ``take advantage'' of Canada as it works to get back on its economic feet once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.



Federal officials openly say that China has the capacity to conduct foreign interference activities in Canada by applying pressure and influence in a clandestine and deceptive way to pursue its strategic objectives.



They say China and certain other foreign nations routinely threaten and intimidate individuals around the world through various state entities and non-state proxies.



In addition, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns have seized on the COVID-19 pandemic to sow confusion and distrust.