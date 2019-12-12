St. John's man facing child pornography charges following investigation by NB RCMP

A 27-year-old man from St. John's, Newfoundland, is facing charges after a New Brunswick investigation into online images of child sexual abuse.

The investigation began in August 2019, as a result of information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Barry Austin Morningstar was charged on Sunday with possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on January 15th.