St. Lawrence Seaway operator expects shipments to rise in 2021

The organization that oversees the St. Lawrence Seaway expects that with economic growth projected to rise this year, shipments along the maritime route could pick up in 2021 after staying flat last year.



The St. Lawrence Seaway held a ceremony today to inaugurate the start of its operations for this year, its second maritime shipping season of the pandemic.



In 2020, volume was hurt by reduced shipments of products like jet fuel and cement, but Seaway president and C-E-O Terence Bowles says he is hopeful that an increase in economic growth will drive activity along the waterway.



A key conduit for goods entering and leaving Canada, the St. Lawrence Seaway each year supports millions of tonnes of shipments of essential industrial products such as manufacturing inputs, petroleum products and building construction materials.



The seaway was closed for the winter from Dec. 31 until today, during which $80 million worth of infrastructure maintenance was performed to the system's locks and other mechanisms



Lake freighter Baie St. Paul was the first ship to enter the waterway this year, passing through the St. Lambert Lock as part of a virtual opening ceremony attended by federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.