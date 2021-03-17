iHeartRadio
-18°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

St. Patrick's Day revellers urged to follow public health guidelines

image.jpg

Public health officials are urging St. Patrick's Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.
    
The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.
    
Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.
    
The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.
    
British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,
    
Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.
 

Contests