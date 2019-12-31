Staff at maximum-security prison in New Brunswick seize illegal drugs

Staff members at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security federal prison in Renous, N.B., have confiscated $120,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Correctional Service Canada says staff seized roughly 1,100 grams of hashish and 28 grams of ecstasy on Dec. 17.

They say the seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional staff and ``intelligence information.''

Police have been notified and the institution continues to investigate.

Correctional Service Canada staff use ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search for drugs.