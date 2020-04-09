StatCan set to release March jobs numbers, and window on COVID-19 crisis

Canada's national statistics agency is set this morning to release a snapshot of the labour force from March as the COVID-19 virus plunged the country into economic uncertainty.



The report will provide a picture of employment for the third week in March just as companies began closing shop and laying off staff to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.



Statistics Canada says it has retooled some of its usual measures to better gauge the effects of COVID-19 on the job market because its traditional definitions of employed, unemployed and not in the labour force ``may not fully capture some aspects of the impact'' from the pandemic.



The survey, for example, will exclude the more commonly observed reasons for absent workers, such as vacation, weather, parental leave or a strike or lockout, to better isolate the pandemic's effect.



Still, there is a general expectation that the figures will show massive losses and a large spike in the national unemployment rate.



BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a note last week that his team was predicting 600,000 jobs lost in March, which would be five times higher than the worst single-month drop in the survey's history, recorded in January 2009.