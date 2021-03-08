Statistics Canada considered delaying this year's census to 2022 due to pandemic

Newly released documents show Statistics Canada considered delaying this year's census until 2022 over pandemic-related concerns.



An agency document noted the plan for the 2021 census was developed in a ``normal operating context'' where tens of thousands of staff and temporary hires would interact with each other and Canadians.



Officials worried that in a pandemic, the existing plan had ``a high probability of failure.''



The behind-the-scenes look at how Statistics Canada rethought this year's census operation is contained in documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act.



The agency ultimately decided to forge ahead with the census for this year using a plan that relies more on Canadians filling out forms online than face-to-face interactions.



Geoff Bowlby, director general at Statistics Canada responsible for the census, says the agency expects about eight in every 10 people to respond to the census online.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.

